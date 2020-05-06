Rain and thunder back on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and storms will return on Thursday, but chances for severe storms remain very low.

Rain showers may develop in central and eastern Kansas Thursday morning, but those will push to the east during the afternoon. A cold front will bring thunderstorms to central and south central Kansas during the evening. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s with the warmest weather in western Kansas.

Everyone will have dry weather on Friday with skies turning mostly sunny. It will be windy and temperatures look cooler with highs in the 60s.

Dry weather should continue for Kansas through the Mother's Day weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: AM showers, cloudy with evening storms. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms end, some clearing and breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 64 Turning mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 40 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 45 Cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 46 Cloudy with showers.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy with PM/evening storms. Breezy