Rain and thunder return this afternoon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after an absence of storms on Thursday, rain and thunder return to the state later today into tonight. A cold front cruising through Kansas will help ignite a line of storms over western Kansas this afternoon and some may be severe. While a stray storm is possible this evening in the Wichita area, the main line of storms will not reach the metro area until after 10 p.m.

Before we get wet, it will be hot today with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Behind the front, northern Kansas may cool-off a few degrees on Saturday, but south-central Kansas will stay hot and steamy through the weekend.

Overall, the weekend looks dry… at least during the day. However, scattered storms are possible late Saturday and possibly Sunday night as well. Beyond the weekend, next week appears mostly dry with continued hot temperatures, generally in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; hot and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Few storms; clearing skies late. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 74. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.

Tue: High: 99. Low: 76. Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Wed: High: 99. Low: 75. Mostly sunny; hot.

Thu: High: 97. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; hot.