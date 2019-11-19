Rain arrives Wednesday, some thunder too

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that rain chances will increase Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Some thunderstorms are on the way too, but heavy rain is not likely.

Clouds will increase into Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s. Gusty winds will be a part of the forecast too heading into Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain will start in southern Kansas and spread northeast. Amounts of 0.25" look common for most of central and eastern Kansas.

Rain chances will be winding down late Wednesday evening and should be temporarily over on Thursday. It will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Some rain or snow may move through late Thursday night and Friday, but snow accumulation is unlikely. Highs Friday will be in the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy with scattered late PM showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Showers ending late; mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 33 Cloudy; few sprinkles or flurries.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 27 Mainly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 34 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 41 Turning cloudy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 26 Cloudy; rain changing to snow. Windy.