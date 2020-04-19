Rain chances ramp up mid-week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says our temperatures will be mild this week, but the chance for rain will ramp up Tuesday through Wednesday.

We'll have a few showers and storms Sunday evening, mainly in western Kansas. A few of these showers and storms could move into north-central Kansas early Monday morning, clearing by about 9-10 a.m. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s for most of the state.

We'll stay sunny and warm for the start of the workweek with highs in the low 70s.

Our next round of showers and storms will start in western Kansas around noon on Tuesday. This is thanks to an area of low pressure to our south, moving into the Texas panhandle on Wednesday morning. By then, widespread showers/storms will be likely across Kansas. As the low moves to the east, into Arkansas on Thursday morning, our chance for rain will taper off. While the brunt of the severe weather should stay to or south. some areas could get a few inches of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Highs will stay in the low 70s Tuesday before dropping into the upper 60s on Wednesday. We'll get back into the mid-70s on Thursday.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, ending for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 72.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 53 Morning showers and storms possible.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.