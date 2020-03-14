Rain chances ramp up next week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain chances will take a break through the rest of the weekend, but they'll return through most of the next week.

Tonight, clouds will continue and fog will be possible late in western Kansas. Lows will drop into the 20s for the west and the 30s for the eastern half of the state.

Tomorrow, we'll have a cloudy sky with highs in the 40s for most of the state.

Rain chances will return late Sunday night into early Monday morning for central and eastern Kansas. Clouds will stick around for the whole state with highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

More rain chances will arrive on Tuesday. This will start in western Kansas in the morning, moving into central Kansas in the evening. Highs will stay in the 50s.

More widespread rain, with a few storms, will be possible across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s Wednesday and the low 70s on Thursday.

Rain will end by Friday, with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 50s. For the whole week, we could get 1-3" of rain in central Kansas, with up to an inch for the west.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Showers late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 40.

Monday: Morning showers then cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 58.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 45 Cloudy with overnight showers.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 45 Cloudy; showers/storms.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 50 Cloudy, breezy; showers/storms.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 41 Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, turning colder.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.