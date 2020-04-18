Rain chances return

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storm chances will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible in western Kansas this evening, then in central Kansas overnight. These will start to pop up in the west around 6 p.m. They will slowly move to the east, into central Kansas after midnight. The best timing for Wichita will be around 3 a.m. Spotty showers will continue through the first half of the day on Sunday. The threat for severe storms is very low today/tonight.

A cold front will move through the state tonight/tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Sunday, then the 70s through the rest of the week.

Our best chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday. The brunt of this system will stay to our south (with the low pushing to the east, from the Texas panhandle, through Oklahoma, and Arkansas), but showers and storms will be likely (ending Wednesday evening).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Morning showers then mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 68

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 45

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 72

Tue: High: 74 Low: 47 Mostly sunny with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 51 Sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 53 Isolated AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 51 Partly cloudy.