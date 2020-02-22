Rain chances return Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a soggy end to the weekend.

Tonight, the sky will turn mostly cloudy and showers will be possible late (especially for southern Kansas). As showers move in from the southwest, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Sunday, scattered showers will continue, off and on, as an area of low pressure moves over Kansas, to the northeast. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

That chance for rain will end for western Kansas Sunday evening, but it will continue for central and eastern Kansas through Monday morning before it moves to the northeast. Highs will stay around 50 on Monday.

Another system will move through the state on Tuesday, this time bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix to most of the state. That will end Tuesday evening. Highs will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be sunny, dry and mild.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Showers, off and on. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Wind: E/N 10-20. Low: 38.

Monday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening rain/snow mix.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 31 Sunny.

