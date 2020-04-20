Rain chances returning soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another wave of rain is on the horizon for Kansas, but severe storms are unlikely. Highest rain chances will be in western Kansas Tuesday afternoon, then spread to the east into early Wednesday.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s early Tuesday and highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. Scattered storms may develop Tuesday afternoon west of a Hays to Dodge City line, but they will likely be less than severe.

Wednesday storm chances will shift farther to the east, but again, severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the state.

Another chance for storms will be coming Thursday night as a cold front sweeps across the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; chance for rain/thunder late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 53.

Wed: High: 67 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 54 AM showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 44 Increasing clouds; isolated overnight storms.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.