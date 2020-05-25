Rain chances winding down

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers will continue for south central and eastern Kansas into early Tuesday, but severe storms are not likely. Flooding will be the biggest concern as some soils are saturated.

Most of the rain will fall along and east of I-135 with another inch of rain possible. Temperatures will fall into the 40s across far western Kansas with 50s elsewhere. Warmest temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in western Kansas with some upper 70s possible. It will be cooler in the east with more clouds.

Look for mainly dry weather on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will have a chance for some showers and isolated storms. We don't expect severe weather, but pockets of heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will likely warm a bit toward the end of the week as a slow moving storm moves away from Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers likely. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Morning showers end, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy; patchy fog. Light winds. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 76 AM fog, then increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 57 Sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 63 Sunny and breezy.