Rain continues Monday morning

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain will end Monday morning, but a round of winter weather will take over on Tuesday.

This evening, rain chances will continue for most of the state. A rain/snow mix will be possible for western Kansas, but that will end overnight. Showers will linger over central and eastern Kansas Monday morning, but they will move to the east, ending for our area by lunch time.

Lows will drop into the 20s for the northwest, the 30s to lower 40 for the rest of the state tonight. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s on Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, snow showers will be possible for northern Kansas, moving in from the north. A rain/snow mix, turning to flurries, will be possible for south central Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any chance for winter weather will end Tuesday evening.

Highs will drop into the low 40s on Tuesday and the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Sunshine will take over by the middle of the week and that will continue into the next weekend. Highs will warm back into the 40s on Thursday and the 50s Friday through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and a few storms possible. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10; gusty. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 41.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 24 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 30 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 35 Mostly sunny, breezy.