Rain ends, but the wind picks up for the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the rain will end tonight and we'll be left with a sunny and windy weekend.

Showers and a few storms will continue into the evening, but they'll end around midnight. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Saturday, sunshine will take over and the wind will pick up. Wind gusts could reach 40-60 mph. Highs will reach the low 40s in northwestern Kansas, the low 50s in the southwest and the mid to upper 50s in central Kansas.

The sunshine and the wind will continue Sunday, but highs will get a little cooler, dropping into the 40s.

We'll stay sunny and mild, with the wind finally coming down for the start of the work week. Sunshine will continue through the middle of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms in the evening, ending overnight. Wind: SE/SW 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Wind: SW 10-35; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Sunday: Sunny and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 44.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 24. Sunny.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 55. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52. Low: 34. Partly cloudy.

