Rain, ice, and snow coming to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a big storm will push through the Plains for Friday and Saturday with drenching rains and big snow for northwest Kansas. Accumulation of 4-8 inches looks to be on the way for the Goodland/Colby area by Saturday night.

Icy weather concerns are expected in western Kansas early Friday, but temperatures will warm enough to switch it back to rain for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s and 40s around the state.

Another wave of rain is on the way for Friday night and Saturday morning. The heaviest snow won't fall in northwest Kansas until Saturday afternoon an into the night. When the wind ramps up Saturday night, blowing snow may cause near blizzard conditions for some areas. Temperatures will go from 40s and 50s on Saturday back to 30s on Sunday.

Better travel weather is expected for the second half of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers (some thunder). Wind: E 5-15. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with rain likely. Wind: E/SE 10-20. Low: 45.

Sat: High: 59 Cloudy with rain likely; breezy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 30 Cloudy to mostly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 24 Mostly sunny. Windy

Tue: High: 49 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 29 Turning cloudy; few flurries possible. Breezy.