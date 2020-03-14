Rain moves out, clouds hang around this weekend

Cloudy skies and chilly weather will persist throughout the day and into the overnight. Fog will likely develop across parts of western Kansas towards early morning and may be dense in some areas. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and 40s today.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s overnight. Morning fog and cloudy skies across much of Kansas on Sunday with a break in the rain.

Rain returns Sunday night with more showers, mainly for central and eastern Kansas, these showers will be possible through Monday morning.

We'll get warmer for the start of the work week, with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. We'll even get into the low 60s on Wednesday, but we'll have more showers and storms possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday. The active weather pattern continues Thursday with another round of showers and storms possible, some strong to even severe.

In summary, an active week for weather, with showers possible Monday night, Tuesday night, through the day on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, clearing by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers, then cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 35.

Sunday: Cloudy and chilly. Wind: E 5-15. High: 48.

Sunday night: Cloudy showers developing. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Mon: High: 59 Morning showers, cloudy afternoon, evening showers.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 45 Cloudy with overnight showers.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 45 Cloudy; showers/storms.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 48 Cloudy, breezy; showers/storms.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 43 Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, turning colder.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.