Rain moving away, now get ready for snow

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the rain moves away and the colder air moves in, chances for snow will impact the area heading into Thursday night/Friday.

The rain is gone by early Thursday morning as low temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. It will be windy right into the start of the day, but north winds will usher in the colder temperatures. Look for highs to top out in the 40s with some breaks in the clouds.

Snow chances will begin in western Kansas late Thursday night and continue into Friday. A total of 1-3 inches will be possible in western and central Kansas by Friday afternoon, but around Wichita it will be less than 1".

Warming temperatures will return by the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening rain and thunder, then mostly cloudy & windy. Wind: S/W 20-30; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N 10-20. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 36.

Fri: High: 40 Cloudy; chance for a rain/snow mix.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 29 Becoming sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 41 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy; chance for evening snow.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 29 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy