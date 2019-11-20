Rain returns to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a mild and windy start to our Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door because rain and rumbles of thunder return to Kansas this afternoon and evening. Before we get wet, we will be warm with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

As the rain exits overnight, colder weather will take its place. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning and won’t move much during the day. Factor in the clouds and strong north breeze and it will feel much colder than the past few days.

A second storm system will rapidly develop and move through the state on Thursday night into Friday morning. An area of rain, mainly along and south of I-70, is expected to mix with and change to snow before ending during the afternoon. The quick duration of the event should limit snowfall, but minor accumulation is possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy and warm with afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 70.

Tonight: Rain and thunder coming to an end. Wind: S/NW 15-25 mph. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, rain/snow moves in late. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 33.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 27. Morning wintry mix, otherwise cloudy and cold.

Sat: High: 55. Low: 32. Becoming sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 38. Mainly sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 40. Increasing clouds.

Tue: High 46. Low: 26. Rain changing into a wintry mix late in the day.