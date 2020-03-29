Rain takes over Monday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain will take over the state on Monday, but highs will stay mild.

Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear and lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The wind will stay mild, around 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will return tomorrow, starting in western Kansas in the morning, moving into central Kansas in the afternoon. Rain will end for the west Monday night, but it will linger for central and eastern Kansas through Tuesday morning, ending by lunchtime. Rain will be scattered across the state, with up to an inch of accumulation possible.

Highs will stay in the 60s through mid-week, then we’ll drop into the 50s Friday.

Central Kansas will have a few more rain chances this week: Wednesday night and Thursday night into Friday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with showers/storms in the afternoon & evening. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Storm chances continue overnight. Wind: SE/NE 5-15; gusty. Low: 47.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 61.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 45 Partly cloudy, late-night storms.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 52 Mostly cloudy, PM showers/storms.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 43 Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.