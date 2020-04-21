Rain, thunder, and a brief cool down

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that severe weather is not expected for the Plains, but chances for rain and thunder will continue for the remainder of the week. Some of the rain might be heavy in spots, but flooding is not likely to be an issue.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for Wednesday morning. Heaviest rainfall is expected to remain over southwest and south central Kansas. More rain is expected Wednesday, especially over central and south central Kansas. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Much of Thursday looks dry, but the next cold front is likely to come through Thursday night, which brings a chance for scattered storms. Friday still has a chance for some rain too, but it should be gone before the weekend begins.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of rain after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: E/N 10-20. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Rain ending, some clearing late. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 78 Mostly sunny; chance for rain/thunder overnight.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 51 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy; scattered storms.