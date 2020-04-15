Rain, thunder, and some snow coming to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another cold front will push across the area with chances for rain, snow, and some thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely and snow accumulations will be minimal at best. It will be a huge drop in temperatures for much of the area.

The chance for light snow will reach northern Kansas by mid to late morning Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s and high temperatures will range from around 40 (northwest) to near 70 (south central). Gusty winds will turn to the north by late afternoon.

Best rain chances will come early evening for south central and eastern Kansas. A rain/snow mix is likely for central and western Kansas during the evening hours. Almost all of the moisture will be gone by 7 am Friday.

Cold north winds are likely to finish the week, but spring weather returns for the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered storms after 4pm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Rain showers likely. Turning windy. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 34.

Fri: High: 54 Decreasing clouds; wind backing down.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; a bit breezy by afternoon.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 55 Mainly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder.