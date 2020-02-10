Rain/snow chances still possible for some

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it won't be a major winter storm, but some snow chances will threaten the Plains through at least Wednesday. Heaviest moisture will pass south of Kansas.

Some light snow or flurries may impact southwest Kansas into the night and early Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for most with light winds. Clouds will be a plenty in the afternoon with highs back into the 40s. The winds will stay light.

Wednesday brings another snow chance to south central and eastern Kansas, although accumulations will be minimal. We should expect highs to stay in the 40s.

A stronger push of colder air will surge in Wednesday night and Thursday. Single digit wind chills will be around Thursday morning and afternoon highs will only make the 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; few flurries. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Wed: High: 45 A rain/snow mix possible, otherwise cloudy.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 15 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 14 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy in the afternoon.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 35 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers. Breezy.