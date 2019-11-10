Rape suspect died in apparent suicide in Walmart parking lot

A rape suspect died in an apparent suicide Sunday morning in west Wichita.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to check the welfare of a man in the Walmart parking lot near 21st and Maize.

Police say officers initially approached, but took positions of cover and gained distance after seeing that the man was armed.

Investigators say officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man killed himself in their presence.

The man has not been identified.

Police did not release much information on the rape case.