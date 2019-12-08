Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Juice WRLD, a 21-year-old rapper, has died, the Chicago Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Chicago media.

The rapper’s real name is Jarad Higgins, and he was a Chicago native.

Media reports indicate that he suffered a seizure while walking through the Chicago Midway airport early Sunday morning, WGN reported.

A police spokesman confirmed to WLS the rapper’s death, saying Higgins suffered a medical emergency.

The young rapper is best known for his 2018 album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance.”

