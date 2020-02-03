Rapper Nelly bringing the heat to Kansas State Fair

Nelly is coming to the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 19! Jam out to classics such as "Ride Wit Me," "Just a Dream," and "Hot in Herre."

Opening for Nelly will be rising star Willie Jones.

The fair is giving early access to fans of the Fair! Sign up for the ticket presale, and you'll receive a code to purchase tickets two days before the general public.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wed., Feb. 5 at 8:00 a.m. General public on-sale starts Fri., Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m.

Other acts coming to the 2020 KSF Grandstand acts (so far) include America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer and American rock band, 38 Special.