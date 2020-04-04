Recommendations for a homemade cloth mask

The CDC is now recommending that you cover your face when you're outside. President Donald Trump is calling it voluntary.

Now more people are trying to make their own mask from home.

Infectious disease doctor at Wesley Medical Center, Tom Moore said, "If you have the virus and you don't know it and you wear a cloth mask, you might actually be helping your neighbor."

Dr. Moore said wearing home-made cloth masks while out in public is perfectly fine.

"If the majority of the people are wearing masks then the likelihood of transmission or inquiring an infection is quite low," said Moore.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators; those are critical supplies that need to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Here is one way the CDC recommends making a mask if you don’t have a sewing machine:

Cut a coffee filter and place it in the middle of the bandanna. Roll the bandanna up long ways with the filter still in the middle. Then slip one rubber band or hair band onto each end of the bandanna about a third of the way over the fabric. Fold the bandanna at the bands and tuck the bandanna ends into each other. Then you can hook the bands around your ears and spread the bandanna for as much coverage as you want.

You can also cut the bottom of an old t-shirt off and use that as a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

KU Wichita Pediatrics infectious disease doctor Robert Wittler said, “Some people who may have very mild symptoms or not even have symptoms yet are going to be infecting others.”

The CDC says you should wash your cloth mask regularly, wash your hands often, and reminds people not to touch their face after handling the masks.

