Reconstruction near completion at Tyson Foods facility damaged by fire in Holcomb

Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Monday that reconstruction at its Holcomb facility is near completion.

Fire severely damaged the Kansas beef complex on Aug. 9 and disrupted operations to the beef and pork subsidiary.

The company says it plans to resume harvest operations first week of December, with the intention to be fully operational by the first week of January.

“We recognize the disruption the fire caused for our suppliers and our customers and are more than pleased to announce we are in the final stages of reconstruction,” stated Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats. “Our team is ready to begin the process of ramping back up, recognizing that there will be testing and adjustments over the first few weeks to ensure equipment functionality while maintaining our commitment to team member safety and food safety.”

The plant's hydraulic and electrical systems that support the harvest floor and cooler areas were heavily damaged in the fire.

The company says reconstruction included completely replacing support beams and the roof, hydraulic piping and pumps, installing over 50,000 feet of new wiring and the reconstruction of all new electrical panel rooms and equipment.

Since the fire, cattle have been diverted to the company’s other beef facilities, "where they were able to offset some of the production volume losses, to try and help mitigate disruption to cattle producers and customers."

The company says it has continued to pay active, full-time team members for 40 hours per week and says "team members have been instrumental in helping with clean-up and the reconstruction process."

Tyson Fresh Meats plans to resume receiving cattle at the Holcomb facility the first week of December.