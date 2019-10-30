Record cold possible Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that record cold temperatures are in the forecast for some areas early Thursday. Lows are expected to drop into the teens for many, which could make history since they are nearly 25 degrees below average.

Skies will be clear with northwest winds dropping wind chills down into the single digits and teens. Sunshine will be abundant and highs will come back up into the 40s during the afternoon. Trick-or-treat wind chills will be back down in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Thursday evening. Good news is that the winds will be going down.

Look for sunshine to continue into the weekend and temperatures are not expected to be as cold.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Flurries ending, then clearing. Wind: N/NW 10-15. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Wind: NW/W 10-20. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 51 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 31 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 41 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 40 Partly cloudy