Record number of travelers hit road after Christmas

The day after Christmas is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, but AAA (Triple-A) shows 2019 sets a new record with 3.9 million more people traveling this holiday week compared to this time last year.

That means more traffic on the roads and longer lines at the airport.

"I always allow plenty of time for travel," says John Shinholser, traveling from Virginia to Wichita. "My wife hates it, but we take two different flights to the west coast sometimes. I'm going to be early at the airport."

With about 115 million Americans making their ways back home after Christmas, AAA data shows 90 percent of travelers are driving. With that, traffic backups are expected on highway across the country, including in Kansas.

"That's a huge number of extra drivers on the road," says Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Because the roads are going to be extra busy, we ask you pack a lot of extra patience. Slow down, especially when you get into congested areas."

AAA expects another heavy traffic day across the U.S. Friday (Dec. 27). Depending on where drivers are headed, storms expected in Kansas could add to the travel time, especially in the northwest part of the state.