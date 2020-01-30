Record warmth possible this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the weather worry this morning is dense fog making driving difficult. The fog will fade away by midday, but the clouds aren’t going anywhere and that will keep temperatures colder than normal, mostly in the lower 40s.

Sunshine makes a comeback tomorrow and not only will that help temperatures trend higher, it will also start to erode the snowpack across the state. However, it will take longer to do so in southwest Kansas with a deeper blanket of snow, so temperatures will be slower to recover.

Near record warmth is headed our way this weekend. In fact, as highs climb into the lower 70s on Sunday, it could be warmer in Kansas on Super Bowl Sunday than it will be in Miami, Florida!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 43.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 26.

Sat: High: 62. Low: 37. Sunny; much warmer.

Sun: High: 71. Low: 43. Sunny; unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 27. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 30. Low: 12. Windy and much colder with snow showers.

Wed: High: 35. Low: 18. Mostly sunny; continued cold.