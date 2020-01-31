Record warmth possible this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says other than patchy fog across parts on east Kansas, its worry-free weather for our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon making it a near normal end to the work week.

Sunshine makes a strong comeback this weekend and that help temperatures trend higher. Unseasonably warm weather on Saturday will be replaced by temperatures in record high territory on Sunday. In fact, as highs climb into the lower 70s on Sunday, it will be warmer in Kansas on Super Bowl Sunday than it will be in Miami, Florida!

Our spring fling will come to a dramatic ending early next week as Arctic air arrives in Kansas on Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet 40 to 50 degrees and a strong north wind will make it feel even colder. Adding insult to injury, light snow and blowing snow are in the forecast as well.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clouds early; then clearing. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny; much warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37.

Sun: High: 72. Low: 48. Sunny; unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 30. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 14. Breezy and much colder with snow showers.

Wed: High: 34. Low: 15. Mostly sunny; continued cold.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 21. Mostly sunny.