Recovery for injured monkey at Dodge City zoo, search for who hurt him continue

Vern the tufted Capuchin monkey continues his recovery at Dodge City's Wright Park Zoo, approaching two months since police believe someone gained access to the monkeys' enclosure and injured Vern as he tried to protect his son, Pickett, from being taken.

"Vern is very protective of the younger monkey and would not have let him go without a fight," Wright Park Zoo Head Zookeeper Hannah Schroder said about two weeks after the incident. "Unfortunately, this suspected altercation resulted in a broken kneecap."

Initially, it was believed Pickett escaped from the zoo when he was found outside Dodge City's limits on Sept. 2. He received a clean bill of health and returned to his enclosure. Vern, meanwhile was found with an injury serious enough that it required surgery at Kansas State University.

After that surgery last month, Wright Park Zoo staff said Vern would need about six to eight weeks of recovery before rejoining his family and seeing visitors. His healing continues despite a minor setback in his recovery.

The staff says Vern started picking at his surgical site and to keep him from further damaging the area, veterinarians decided to put a cast on his leg.

"He had a checkup (Monday) and is recovering really well," the zoo says. "We thank everyone for their concern."

Meanwhile, police are still investigating what happened late Sept. 2 or early Sept. 3, when they believe someone took Pickett and hurt Vern.

"Unfortunately, we have not received any information about who caused the injury or how exactly it occurred, the zoo says. If you

Anyone with information on what happened at the Dodge City zoo should call Dodge City police at 620 225-8126. Police say you can make an anonymous tip by texting "DCPD" and your tip to 85-47411 (tip411).

