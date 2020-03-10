Red Cross urges people to donate blood as coronavirus cases increase

The American Red Cross "strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well" to donate blood and platelets.

The organization says this will help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.

"Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further," said the Red Cross in a release.

Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Appointments to donate blood can now be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 10-31:

Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

Mon., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tues. & Wed., 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sedgwick

•Mulvane

3/21/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pix Center, 101 E. Main Street

•Valley Center

3/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Center Community Buliding, 316 E. Clay St.

•Wichita

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., FlightSafety International - Cessna Pilot Learning Center, 1951 Airport Road

3/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Caribbean, 4729 Palisade

3/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Joseph, 3600 E Harry

3/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 4900 N. Woodlawn

3/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Law Company, 345 Riverview

3/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carmax, 10221 E. Kellogg

3/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wichita State University Old Town, 213 N Mead

3/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 East Douglas

3/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S Rock Rd

3/27/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora

3/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central