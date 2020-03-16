Regal closing all theaters until further notice due to coronavirus

Regal Theatres Monday says it's closing all of its theater locations starting Tuesday, (March 17, 2020) "as a precaution amid the current circumstances" surrounding coronavirus.

This includes the Warren Theatre locations in Wichita. The company didn't give a sunset for the closures and encourages customers to "check back soon."

AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, earlier Monday, said it will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC’s latest social distancing guidelines.

In response to the growing public health concerns related to COVID-19, Sedgwick County officials Monday declared a local state of local disaster emergency and announced that public gatherings larger than 50 attendees are prohibited in the county until further notice.

Similar orders are in effect across the U.S.