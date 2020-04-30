Regal Cinemas lays off employees at 2 Wichita movie theaters

Regal Cinemas is laying off more than one hundred employees at two major movie theaters.

According to WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) information posted on KANSASWORKS.com, the layoffs affect 47 employees at 9150 W. 21st St. (Regal Warren ScreenX & IMAX) and 58 employees at 11611 E. 13th St. (Regal Warren East).

Eyewitness News did not see any information on the Movie Machine or the OldTown locations.

Regal closed all of its movie theaters starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, "as a precaution amid the current circumstances."

Most major movie theater chains announced they would reopen sometime this summer once new blockbusters are scheduled to return.