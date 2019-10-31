Registered sex offender accused of child sex crime in Great Bend

Great Bend police arrested a registered sex offender Wednesday night for an alleged sex crime against a child.

Nicholas Schwerdtfeger was booked into the Barton County jail on a warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police began looking into the case after it was reported to a school resource officer at Great Bend Middle School on Wednesday.

The school district says the incident did not happen on school grounds and Schwerdtfeger is not a USD 428 employee.

Schwerdtfeger registered as a sex offender in 2010. In 2008, he was convicted of attempted indecent solicitation of a child with a 16-year-old victim and attempted aggravated sexual battery with a 20-year-old victim.

Police say his prior convictions will have an impact on the investigation.

The case will be handed over to the Barton County Attorney's Office.

