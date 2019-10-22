Kansas soldier's remains identified from Korean War

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has identified the remains of a Kansas soldier killed during the Korean War as Sergeant James Ernest Smith Jr., 21, of Sedgwick.

The agency says Sergeant Smith joined the U.S. Army from Kansas and served in Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.

On November 25, 1950, he was captured by Chinese Communist Forces (CCF) following an engagement in the vicinity of Kujang-dong, Unsan County, North Korea.

Sgt. Smith was taken to the Pukchin-Tarigol temporary POW camp, where he died in January of 1951.

In April 2005, a joint U.S. and North Korean recovery operation in Unsan, North Korea, recovered human remains that were accessioned into the DPAA Laboratory as CIL 2005-080.

In 2018, as a result of a summit between leaders of the two nations, the North Korean government returned several boxes of American remains to U.S. custody.

Some of these remains were reportedly recovered from Unsan, North Korea, near the Pukchin-Tarigol camp cluster.

During laboratory analysis, portions of these newly returned remains were consolidated with CIL 2005-080.

On August 19, 2019, through forensic analysis, they were identified as those of Sgt. Smith.

Sergeant Smith is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

His remains will be buried at Arlington Cemetery.