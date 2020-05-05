Reminder from Sedgwick County: No imminent danger? Don't call 911 about COVID-19

Wearing a protective mask is a public recommendation and is mandatory in some stores including Mendard's Costco and Whole Foods. But what if you simply don't want to wear one and someone approaches you to complain, or you see someone inside one of these stores not wearing a mask as they should?

Sedgwick County says what you should not do is call 911.

"Try to reserve the 911 system for emergencies," Sedgwick County Emergency Director Elora Forshee says. "If it's not an illegal activity, (if) it's not someone in imminent danger, I would ask for them to speak to the manager of the store or do something otherwise to manage that situation."

But if the situation escalates, it's a different story. An example of escalation to "call-911 status" can be seen in security footage from a dollar store in Michigan. The footage shows an employee asking a customer to put a mask on. The man responds by burying his face in the employee's shirt, wiping his nose on it.

"Once you've escalated something to where there's a confrontation, then absolutely, that's a 911 call," Forsee says.

She reminds the public that each unnecessary 911 call takes time away from someone else who could need immediate help.

Forshee says if there is not immediate threat to you or someone else's safety, you should explore other resources, like store management, before calling 911.