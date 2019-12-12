Reno County DA to retire, run for district judge seat

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder announced Wednesday that he is retiring to run for a district judge seat.

Schroeder served as the elected DA for the 27th Judicial District, Hutchinson, Reno County, Kansas for years. He is set to retire June 1, 2020.

"My decision was made with great pause and reflection," Schroeder said in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity to serve my community in the District Attorney’s Office for more than thirty years, including nearly five terms as the District Attorney."

Schroeder plans to run for the position of Reno County District Court Judge, Division II.

"District Court Judge Timothy Chambers has announced he is not seeking reelection," said Schroeder. "I am excited about the possibility of serving the community and its safety interests in a different capacity."

In accordance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-3902, the Reno County Republican Party’s Chairperson will have twenty-one (21) days to convene a convention of all committeemen and committeewomen of the party of the precincts in Reno County for the purpose of electing a person to be appointed by the governor to fill the vacancy of District Attorney for the 27th Judicial District over the next six months, pursuant to K.S.A. 22a-103(a).