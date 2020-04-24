Reno County Economic Recovery Task Force begins discussion on reopening

The Reno County Economic Recovery Task Force on Friday (April 24) outlined goals detailed efforts underway toward reopening the local economy.

The statewide stay-at-home order currently is in effect until May 3. While that could extend, the task force in Reno County shares a goal to "establish guidelines for reopening our local economy with the aim to have a skeleton framework to present to the county commission on the event that the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted."

The task force says it expects to roll out some "wins" on May 4 (following the current May 3 expiration date on the statewide stay-at-home order. What these "wins" might include isn't yet clear, but the task force says "there is great hope that we can begin to at least (do) a few things on May 4 that we can't do now. The goal is to formulate that this next week."

With considerations such as proper safety measures to continue after the sate's order lifts and accounting for increased testing revealing more cases, the task force says it will continue meeting to address key issues and encourages input.

On Friday, Reno County confirmed its 20th positive COVID-19 case.

"The news positive case is a female in her 70's with an unknown source of exposure," the county says. "She is currently hospitalized. We cannot currently release any further information as (the) case contact investigation is underway."

Reno County says six of its confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered and are non-symptomatic.

The Reno County Economic Recovery Task Force says it will meet again next Monday (April 27) Wednesday (April 29) and Friday (May 1).