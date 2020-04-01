Reno County Sheriff's Office investigates after human remains found inside burnt vehicle

The Reno County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate after deputies Friday (March 27) found human remains inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Avery Road (two miles south of Plevna).

"After responding deputies arrived on scene, detectives, (the Reno) County arson investigator, and a death investigator were requested for further investigation," the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says the initial investigation revealed the vehicle was burnt after an apparent accident "with unknown circumstances." The sheriff's office says at this time, they believe the accident only involved the vehicle in which deputies found the driver's remains.

"Through the evening hours (Friday), detectives conducted follow up interviews with at least three potential witnesses," the sheriff's Office says. "The remains were transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center for an autopsy."

The sheriff's office says it's waiting on results of that autopsy and DNA testing to identify the driver.