Reno County asking residents to self-report COVID-19 symptoms

The Reno County Health Department is asking for your help in identifying COVID-19 cases there.

The health department wants residents to fill out self-reporting forms if they start showing symptoms.

You'll find those self-reporting forms here: Reno County COVID-19 Symptoms Self Report Form

All personal health personal information will be kept confidential.

Reno County health officials say testing is reserved for the most critical cases, because most peple who get COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms that don't require direct medical care.

So far, there have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County.

You can contact the Reno County Health Department at (844) 834-3658.

The county says residents should self-isolate for fourteen days if they are symptomatic, but otherwise okay. But, if you are symptomatic and getting worse, call the number above or 911.