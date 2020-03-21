Reno County limits gatherings to 10 after resident tests presumptive positive

In response to the presumptive positive case in Reno County, mass gatherings are limited to ten within the county.

Health Officer Nicholas Baldetti says Health Order # 20-01 goes into effect Sunday. All mass gatherings should adhere to the social distancing guidelines of six feet between individuals.

Additionally, all inter-county travel to Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County, Kansas, Jackson County, Missouri as well as Kansas City will require mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"It is well within the authority of the Reno County Health Officer to order individuals be placed in enforced quarantine if there is a belief that there is a threat to public health and safety due to the infectious disease

COVID-19," said Baldetti.

Residents are encouraged to practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing, proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend, limit handshakes and physical contact. Stay home if you are feeling ill and call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms.

