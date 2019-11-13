Reno County woman accused of aggravated indecent liberties with 15-year-old boy

The Reno County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Tuesday accused of having sexual relations with a teenage boy.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Leticia Carrillo of Sylvia, around 1:35 p.m. on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The victim is a 15-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office says the investigation stemmed from a sexting case. Investigators then learned Carrillo had sexual intercourse with the boy on two separate occasions, both of them occurring in Reno County.

Carrillo is being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, and awaits her court appearance. The investigation is still ongoing.