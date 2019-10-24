Renovation project in Colby means no limit on fish taken from city pond

Work underway in Colby comes with a clearance from the state for people to take as many fish as they want from the city pond, also known as Villa High Lake.

The State of Kansas issues a "Fish Salvage Order" as the City of Colby begins renovations to Villa High.

"This allows the general public to legally remove any and all fish from the pond. There is no limit to the number of fish to be removed," the city says.

The city explains that "legal" fish removal includes using a rod and reel, dip net, throw net, a minnow trap, snagging, using a gig (multi-pronged spear) or grabbing them with your hands.

With the "Fish Salvage Order," you're allowed to take the fish you catch home for consumption or relocate them to your own pond,

"The city would like to see as many fish as possible be removed before the dredging begins in November," the City of Colby says.

Anyone with questions about the "Fish Salvage Order" and what's allowed with it can call the city at 785-460-4410.