Report: Boeing considers cutting production of troubled 737 Max

Spirit AeroSystems says it will lengthen its holiday break while Boeing grounds its 737 MAX fleet.

The Seattle Time reports Boeing board is weighing shutting down the 737 MAX fleet line until the Federal Aviation Administration clears the jet's return to commercial service. That may not happen until sometime between mid-February to March.

"We continue to work closely with our Boeing customer to support them during the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. Should Boeing make a decision to change its production rate on the MAX and expectations for suppliers, we will work with them to understand the impact to Spirit AeroSystems," said the Wichita aviation manufacturer in a statement.

SEATTLE (AP) - A published report says Boeing may cut production of the grounded 737 Max jet after being told that its timetable for a return to the skies was unrealistic.

The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing’s board would consider the moves at a meeting that began Sunday.

Boeing did not comment on the report immediately, but late Sunday reiterated its previous stance, saying that it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service.

The Max was grounded in March after two deadly crashes.

