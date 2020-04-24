Report: COVID-19 may delay return of Boeing 737 until summer or early fall

The Wall Street Journal reports the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to delay the return of Boeing's 737 Max until late summer or early fall.

Boeing grounded the 737 Max in March after two crashes, one in Indonesia and another in Ethiopia. The company says the crashes were related to an anti-stall system.

According to the newspaper, the Federal Aviation Administration is not expected to approve the lifting of the grounding until August or later. The FAA has not signed off on details of two outstanding software fixes to flight-control systems because agency experts are still reviewing them, according to one U.S. government official.

WSJ reports Boeing has asked the U.S. government for bailout funds. Airlines are expected to cancel or defer orders for planes that they may no longer need or be able to afford, said the report.

