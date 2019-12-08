Report: Chiefs get gear after it's accidentally shipped to wrong location

The Kansas City Chiefs got its gear just in time for the Patriots game after it was accidental sent to the wrong location, according to ESPN.

ESPN Writer Adam Shefter reports the container made its way to Newark Saturday, then had to be rushed back to Boston for Sunday's 4:30 game between the Chiefs and New England Patriots.

The report said it contained 35 players' shoulder pads, helmets and footballs.

According to a source, if the Chiefs hadn't gotten the equipment by the time the game started, they would have had to forfeit the game.

Shefter says Kansas City was responsible, not the Patriots or the league.