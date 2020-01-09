Report: Maryland police destroyed 270 rape kits in 2 years

A report by Maryland’s attorney general said police departments in the state destroyed 270 rape kits over the past two years.

The report sparked outrage among activists.

The police departments named in the report said it was done lawfully.

Two departments named in the report said the numbers cited are for several years, not two, and that the kits they did destroy were in full compliance with the law.

A Maryland law passed in 2017 state the kits must be saved for 20 years and can only be destroyed if certain requirements are met.

