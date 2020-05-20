Report: NCAA Division I Council approves return of athletic activities June 1

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow student-athletes back on campus this summer, according to multiple sources.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports those who play football, men's basketball and women's basketball are cleared to return June 1 through June 30. A moratorium had been set through May 31.

The final say of having the student-athletes back on campus still lies in the hands of the local governments and with college and university officials.

Thamel said the council expects to discuss other sports in the coming week.