Report: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo not running for Senate

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly not running for Senate in Kansas, according to White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

On Sunday, O’Brien told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week” that Pompeo told him that he plans to stay on as the secretary of State.

"Mike Pompeo is a fantastic secretary of state. I spoke with him about this two nights ago. He said he's not running for Senate. He said he's staying as secretary of state," said O'Brien.

Speculation has mounted that Pompeo may be preparing to leave his post for a run for senate. That was after the creation of new social media accounts casting the hard-nosed diplomat in a softer light.

