Report: Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to ensure workers are paid

The CEO of Texas Roadhouse is making a sacrifice to help his employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

MarketWatch reports that CEO Kent Taylor has given up his base salary and bonus from March 17 through January of next year.

That money will now be used to pay the restaurant's front-line workers.

Texas Roadhouse has locations in Midland and Odessa. Both locations are offering curbside to-go services.

The restaurant chain also announced that they are selling do-it-yourself meal kits with everything from ready-to-grill steaks and potatoes to Texas Toast and toilet paper.

The meal kit includes two 6oz sirloins, two 8oz sirloins, four ready-to-grill potatoes, four portions of the vegetable of the day, a dozen rolls, legendary steak seasoning, honey cinnamon butter, a roll of toilet paper, a pound of butter and a loaf of Texas Toast.