Report indicates Pompeo will run for Senate

A report from Time Magazine released Tuesday indicates Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will run for U.S. Senate.

The report says Pompeo has told three prominent Republicans in recent weeks he plans to resign from the Trump Administration to run for Senate. It says Pompeo's plan had been to remain at the State Department until early spring of next year (2020), but recent developments, including the impeachment probe into President Trump are causing changes.

The three sources cited in the Time article are anonymous, but the magazine claims one served in the Trump Administration, one is still in government, and the third has served in several high-ranking posts and is active in GOP politics.

The Time report follows months of speculation that Secretary Pompeo could step down to run for Senate. Pompeo repeatedly has said he plans to continue serving as Secretary of State.